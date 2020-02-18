A DIRECT bus will soon connect two port cities in Andalucia.

Huelva and Cadiz will be connected on Friday by a new bus service in a reduced time of two and a quarter hours.

Previously, anyone making the trip between the two cities had to change bus in Sevilla, making the journey around four hours long.

A round trip will cost around €20 taking passengers between the stations of Plaza de Armas, Sevilla and the Prado de San Sebastián, Cadiz.

There will be three daily connections with only one entering Sevilla, however, even with this stop the journey time will still be significantly reduced.

The two direct buses will be scheduled at 8:00 and return at 14:00 from each city respectively.

Doñana National Park separates these two bordering provinces.

