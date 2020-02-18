FOUR men have been arrested after 231 kilos of marijuana were found at a warehouse in Andalucia.

Before the find, police suspected there was a criminal organisation trafficking drugs from an industrial warehouse in Malaga province.

This was confirmed on February 12 following surveillance of the site where vehicles were being continuously loaded and unloaded from the site.

A raid by the Policia Nacional found 45 packages of marijuana hidden at the site in Alhaurin El Grande.

All four arrested for the crimes were British nationals aged between 30 and 35 years.

231 kilos of hash have been seized along with €3,000, a van and a forklift truck.

Those arrested are facing prison for the crimes of drug trafficking and for their involvement in a criminal organisation.

