MANCHESTER United’s warm weather camp in Marbella seems to have paid off.

The Red Devils were on the Costa del Sol, training at the Marbella Football Centre in San Pedro and were staying at the Kempinski hotel in Estepona as part of their warm weather camp.

On their first game back since the break, United defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, 2-0, and moved to within three points from fourth.

The Norwegian described their time away as: “The perfect boost ahead of their Champions League push.”

He argued that this was exactly what his players needed after a hectic winter schedule that saw them play 19 matches in a period of two months – an average of a game every three days.

“You just need a change of scenery,” he said.

This was the first time the Premier League had a winter break, so the players were given a week off to spend time with their families and then headed to southern Spain for the second week.

“The freshness in their heads, their mentality, the smile, they were glad to see each other again,” he concluded.