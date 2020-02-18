A DUTCH expat has handed himself in to Guardia Civil after confessing to decapitating and dumping his Romanian partner in a rubbish container in Teulada-Moraira on Monday.

The man, aged 60, has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the 36-year-old, who is survived by her six-year-old child.

The woman’s body was tied up by ropes and wrapped in a bloodied quilt before municipal dustmen discovered her at 8.10am on Monday.

Autopsies revealed the woman suffered cuts to her hands and arms, reportedly effected in self-defence, as well as a deep wound to her neck.

The man reportedly had an open denuncia against him for domestic abuse.

The government’s Delegation against Gender Violence has said it is treating the case as an incidence of male violence.

It raises the number of woman murdered by current or ex-partners to 11 in 2020. The number of woman thus murdered has risen to 1,044 since the government enacted tougher laws in 2003.