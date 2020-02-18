WORK on a new section of the Costa del Sol coastal path has been completed.

The new section of path in Estepona opens up a new track for a walk or bike ride in the area of the Arroyo Guadalobon.

Creating a 1.1km walkway, the path stretches from the H10 hotel to the new bridge over the Guadalobon.

The Ayuntamiento of Estepona announced the completion of the path which in itself is 145 meters long.

Printed concrete pavement has been used for the construction in keeping with other new sections of the coastal walk.

This section contains the longest bridge of the footpath which in the future will be connected with a planned segment next to the El Cristo beach.

The mayor, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano has indicated that the project of joining the entire coast with a path is ‘advancing at a good pace.’

This latest section is believed to have cost around €82,000.

This comes after further announcements of planned developments along the Costa del Sol, including a new uninterrupted route along the coast from Estepona centre to Rio Guadalmansa and a €3.3 million investment along the coast of Fuengirola.

