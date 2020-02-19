AIRBUS has announced plans to cut 2,362 jobs across Europe, affecting 630 people in Spain.

The European company today announced a restructuring plan that will affect jobs across Madrid, Andalucia and Castilla La Mancha.

Unofficial sources have said the cuts could affect some 300 workers in two Sevillian plants and 100 more in El Puerto de Santa Maria.

The Airbus Defence and Space Division has seen sales decline in the last two years, which has led to the restructuring and proposed job cuts.

Restructuring will be carried out over the next two years with Andalucian bases being significantly impacted.

According to the plan, the cut of 2,362 jobs will be distributed as follows: 829 in Germany, 357 in the United Kingdom, 630 in Spain, 404 in France and 142 in other countries.

Some Airbus sources have said: “Without this restructuring the company could not go forward.”

The move has been described by the European company as ‘a step backwards to gain new momentum’.

Airbus will reportedly begin a consultation process with employee representatives about the restructuring.

