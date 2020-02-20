FOUR Spanish destinations have been included in the top five most popular foreign spots for Brits going on stag-dos.

According to environment charity Hubbub, the most popular destination for Brits is Amsterdam, followed by Barcelona, Benidorm and Ibiza.

Of all flights taken by men aged 20-45 in 2019, 49% were for stag parties, whereas for women that figure was 35%.

Flying overseas for a bachelor party on average cost just over €500.

This comes after the Balearic government introduced new laws to restrict ‘all-you-can-drink’ offers, which could potentially decrease the number of Brits choosing to celebrate their stag and hen parties in Ibiza.

Barcelona’s allure however, looks like it will remain intact, with La Sagrada Familia being voted as Europe’s top tourist attraction.

The survey revealed that 58% of people thought parties abroad were either too long, too expensive or involved too much travel.

Hubbub however, also found that carbon emissions of one of these parties could be cut by 98% by swapping international destinations with British ones.