UPDATE: Doctors have told the patient they do not have coronavirus after carrying out chest x-ray

A BRITISH expat has been placed in isolation ahead of being tested for the coronavirus on the Costa Blanca, the Olive Press can reveal.

The patient at Denia hospital is awaiting the results of a chest x-ray after falling ill while visiting a relative there.

The individual presented with a fever, difficulty breathing and vomiting before doctors decided to test for the coronavirus.

“I’m sure it’s just a precaution,” the patient told the Olive Press, “I have been here for a few days now visiting a loved one, I’ve probably picked up another infection or bug.”

They added that there were several people walking around the hospital with masks on.

The result of their chest x-ray is expected this afternoon.

The coronavirus has killed around 2,200 people since its outbreak in Wuhan, China in December.

Almost 80,000 people have been infected, the overwhelming majority in China.