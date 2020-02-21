Words by Cristina Hodgson

A GUARDIA Civil Gender Violence probe has been launched into a politician of far right party Vox.

Juan Ros Alcaide, the Senator for Ceuta, is accused of attacking his partner, who was hospitalised on Tuesday.

The woman was admitted to a hospital in Malaga with ‘polytraumatisms compatible with an aggression.’

Alcaideis, 63, denies the accusations and maintains that his wife suffered a ‘domestic accident’ when ‘falling down the stairs.’

The incident took place on Tuesday, in the Malaga town of Alhaurin de la Torre.

The Guardia Civil were alerted by the emergency services 112, who received a call about an attempted suicide.

According to police sources, the 61-year-old victim (stated as 54 years old by the hospital) was found with signs of violence and traces of blood.

VIOLENT: Juan Ros Alcaide

The alleged assailant, Alcaide, was at his wife’s side.

The first explanation for the injuries was that the woman had fallen down a flight of stairs in the family home following the consumption of a large amount of medication.

The woman was immediately taken by the health services to the Hospital Clinico Universitario de Malaga.

A court was informed of the events, although the woman did not want to file a complaint.

The senator is not under arrest however and has now submitted his resignation, effective as of today yesterday.

In statements to Europa Press he said he could ‘prove with the AVE tickets’ that he arrived in Malaga ‘around 19:30pm or 20:00pm from Madrid.

He claimed that from there he went to his home, where he found his wife ‘with a strong blow to the head after falling down the stairs.’

According to his account, his wife would have been unconscious for 24 hours and he was the one who called the emergency services requesting assistance.

Police sources have confirmed that Alcaide has no prior records for gender violence.

The case is now in the hands of Malaga’s Violence Against Women Court Number 1.

Alcaide was elected Senator for Ceuta last November, when with 11,187 votes (34.55% of the votes) Vox was the most voted force in the autonomous city.

According to the website of the ultra-right-wing party, Alcaide, born in Ceuta, and 63 years old, has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Granada and is a doctor of Primary Care.

