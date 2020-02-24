PROSECUTORS are calling for the mayor of Nerja to face two years in prison for his involvement in an alleged illegal landfill.

Jose Alberto Armijo has allegedly been involved in illegal dumping in the Malaga province.

The existence of a landfill site has been investigated for about 15 years.

The site is located next to the La Miel River, within the Sierra de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama Natural Park.

Armijo is accused of crimes against natural resources and the environment as investigators say the dump is a ‘serious danger to the environment and the balance of natural ecosystems, as well as a significant fire risk.’

The prosecution also accuses seven businessmen for the same crime.

This comes after the mayor has been called to attend court with regards to his involvement in allowing raw sewage to flow into the sea.

