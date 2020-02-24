Words by Cristina Hodgson

THE Junta de Andalucia has prepared a ten-year strategic plan to make Sierra Nevada as ‘green’ as possible.

The Andalucian government has already invested €9 million this winter season to improve ski runs and has installed 33 new state-of-the-art snow cannons.

But this new plan aims for a total elimination of carbon footprint and better use of water resources and waste management as well as sustainable tourism in the Prado urbanisation.

Sierra Nevada is one of the great natural jewels of Andalucia and the winter sports centre of Spain that sells more ski passes per season, with an average of between 800,000 and 900,000 skiers per season and up to 200,000 non-skiers.

STYLE: Cool girl

The resort closed 2019 with the second highest number of visitors in its history.

On March 6 and 7 it will host the World Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Cup, three years after the last major international event held on its slopes.

Given its value, the Junta has made it clear that Sierra Nevada must be looked after, pampered and protected.

With this objective in mind, it has launched a ten-year strategic plan that will serve to lay the foundations for the immediate future of Granada’s winter resort.

FLYER: Snowboarder catching air

The programme, which will run from now until 2030, aims for the total elimination of carbon footprint in the area, the introduction of sustainable tourism in the Pradollano urbanisation, and the effective management of water resources and waste disposal, as well as looking to improve the surrounding landscape.

The plan also envisages taking advantage of and optimising the ski area, replacing old mechanical equipment, with greater capacity, as well as designing new lifts to allow a better distribution for the users.

The Board will also continue to work to improve accessibility for its users and competitive athletes with a physical disability.