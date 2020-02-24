PEOPLE suffering with depression in Spain are 50% more likely to die early, a new study has revealed.

Research has shown that depression in Spain is associated with a higher rate of mortality. According to results, the risk for 18 to 64-year-old men is six times higher.

Various international studies have shown that suffering from depression is associated with premature death, not only due to specific causes of death such as suicide but also to higher overall mortality.

But this is the first study of the Spanish adult population.

The most vulnerable group was found to be men between the ages of 18 and 64 years old.

Researchers from the CIBERSAM department at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) carried out the study.

“The study allowed us to calculate that people suffering from depression in Spain have a 50% higher risk of dying in the next six years,” said research leader Jose Luis Ayuso.

He added: “It comes as a surprise since depression is more frequent in women and the elderly.”

According to the work, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, young men and adults could be the most affected in terms of mortality due to less healthy lifestyle habits in men with depression and the stigma around seeking professional help.