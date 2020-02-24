A FRENCH expat is in a very serious condition after being hit by a drunk driver in Torre del Mar.

The man was struck by a French woman, who also lives in Velez Malaga, as he was accessing his garage.

The woman failed a breathalyser test on site after the man became trapped under her car and had to be removed by emergency services.

It is not known if the two knew each other.

The man, in his 40s, was reportedly rammed into the garage door before getting stuck under the vehicle.

Both the driver and the pedestrian have been hospitalised.

The incident took place on Calle Ribeiro, next to the Torre del Mar bus station.