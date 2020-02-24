FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA was one of many places on the Costa Blanca that enjoyed a carnival atmosphere, this weekend.

Joining Torrevieja, Orihuela, and many other towns across the region, Formentera’s Ayuntamiento laid on a Medio Año Festero, or Half Year Party, for locals and expats, alike.













FUN IN THE SUN: Images from Formentera Town Hall



Friday afternoon (February 21) saw a mini-carnival in the pretty plaza in front of the Town Hall, itself.

Saturday witnessed the Fancy Dress contest, and live music entertained hundreds on Sunday.

Sue Metcalfe has lived in the village for 14 years, and she said the atmosphere and friendly integration in the village gets better every year.

“When we first came, the place seemed very sleepy by comparison,” said Sue.

“Nowadays, as soon as the sun comes out, the village lays on a party like this – it’s a wonderful place to live!”

The council get very involved with local citizens and will also be hosting a free communal walk on March 8, a sponsored Spa Day on March 13 and well-being courses throughout the month.