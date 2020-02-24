SIX towns in Andalucia have been officially classed as ‘tourist municipalities’.

The classification will allow each municipality more access to funding to help deal with the influx of tourists each season.

The towns newly awarded the title are Malaga’s Antequera and Frigiliana, Aznalcazar in Sevilla, Nijar in Almeria, Isla Cristina in Huelva and La Iruela in Jaen.

The marking as a ‘Tourist Town’ implies that the area is of great importance and one which attracts many visitors each year.

It also means leaders in each town can negotiate new agreements with the Junta de Andalucia to help deal with the demand and impact on local services.

Four more towns will be added to the list in March, according to Junta vice president Juan Marin, bringing the total to 28.

For the first time, towns with less then 5,000 inhabitants have received the classification, including La Iruela and Aznalcazar.