A PATIENT has been isolated for a potential coronavirus infection in Sevilla.

The individual is being held at the Hospital Universitario Virgen Macarena in the centre of the Andalucian capital.

No details of the patient have been released.

It comes as the coronavirus protocol has also been activated at the Hospital Universitario de Puerto Real in Cadiz.

No information has been released on that individual either.

If either test positive they will be the first confirmed case in Spain’s southernmost region.

It comes after a case was confirmed in Barcelona earlier today.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists are being held in quarantine at a hotel in Tenerife after an Italian doctor who was staying there for a week-long holiday with his wife tested positive for the virus.