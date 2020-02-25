Words by Cristina Hodgson

FEBRUARY 28 is a very important day for all Andalucians.

This Friday we celebrate the Day of Andalucia (Dia de Andalucia), in which Andalucians commemorate the 1980 referendum, which gave full autonomy to the Andalucian community.

The autonomous community of Andalucia, which includes the provinces of Cadiz, Huelva, Granada, Almeria, Seville, Malaga, Cordoba and Jaen, is the community with the largest population in all of Spain, with a total of 8,405,294 inhabitants.

The referendum to give full autonomy to the region was originally meant to have been held in 1936 but the outbreak of the Civil War prevented it.

Franco’s dictatorship meant that Andalucia as we know it did not crystallise until 44 years later.

Young and old are invited to participate in traditional games, popular with previous generations. Flamenco and Sevillian performances are put on throughout Andalusia promoting the cultural art of the autonomous community.

Without a doubt, a must or all on Andalucia’s big day is to try one of its greatest tradition, a bread and olive oil snack, known as the ‘miller’s breakfast.’ Rustic bread spread with the Andalusian liquid treasure.

FLAMENCO: Performances put on to promote the cultural art of Andalucia

Things to do on Andalucian Day:

If you find yourself in the province of Malaga, a good option is to visit Casares, the homeland of Blas Infante.

This Malaga-born man was one of the greatest advocates of Andalucia and the creator of the Andalucian flag, coat of arms and anthem.

The village organises all kinds of events in honour of its most illustrious neighbour and its narrow streets of white houses transport you to the depths of Andalucian aesthetics.

Granada’s Alhambra Palace will celebrate Dia de Andalucia with free workshops of Nasrid craftsmanship techniques.

This special programme is open to the public and will be held in the educational area of the Casas de la Mimbre. However it is necessary to register beforehand.

Craftsmanship, drawing and theatre will commemorate Andalusia Day in the Alamillo Park, Seville, promoting Andalusian cultural traditions among children.

Throughout the day, the traditional Playmobil market will remain open, with a wide range of figures which will recreate different characters and scenes.

Many museums and archaeological sites across the eight Andalucian provinces will be open for FREE entrance.

Make the most of this festive day by travelling through Andalucian culture via paintings, sculptures and photography.

It’s worth nothing that though many museums and places of cultural heritage will be open, some shops and businesses may be closed.