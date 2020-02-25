THE Balearic Islands have been placed on high alert after a patient has undergone testing for coronavirus symptoms.

The Ministry of Health revealed that the person in Ibiza may have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

It is reported that the potential victim recently travelled to Ibiza from northern Italy, where seven people have died and 283 have been infected with coronavirus.

The person in Ibiza had contacted the emergency services after presenting mild symptoms of the disease.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST:

They are now being kept in isolation at Can Misses Hospital with their blood samples being sent to Son Espases Hospital in Palma for analysis.

The results are expected to take between 24 and 48 hours.

With ferries and flights arriving daily from Ibiza to Mallorca, local sources indicate that the national protocol may be stepped up if the patient tests positive for the virus.

Earlier today, the Department of Health in Mallorca said in a statement that the recent increase in cases of coronavirus in Italy is extremely worrying due to the high number of cruise passengers arriving in Palma from Italian ports each week.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, said the protocol adopted at the end of January to deal with patients diagnosed with coronavirus will remain in place.

He added that the Ministry is being kept informed of any new cases in the Balearic Islands and will act in accordance with any new confirmed cases.

“The instructions will be followed as the cases of coronavirus evolve in autonomous communities and we are analysing all the latest events in detail,” added Illa.