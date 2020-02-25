APPROVAL has been given for the construction of a new riverwalk on the Costa.

The Junta de Andalucia has authorised the walk which will run parallel to the Arroyo de Las Cañas in Estepona.

The new pathway will benefit the residents of Torre Vigía, Selwo, La Resinera and Las Joyas allowing this area of ??the suburbs to be used for leisure.

The plan is to create pedestrian access on the riverbank that will connect Calle Lima, in the area of ??Selwo Aventura Park, with the stretch of coastal corridor that was built at the mouth of the Arroyo Taraje.

This river corridor, which will exceed 800 metres in length and three metres in width is expected to help regenerate the natural spaces next to the riverbed as 300 trees will also be planted.

The work has been authorised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta.

As well as adding a new attraction to the area, the riverwalk will have concrete paving allowing use by both pedestrians and cyclists to connect to the coastal corridor that is constantly being updated all over the coast of Estepona.

