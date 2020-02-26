BARCELONA have grabbed a crucial away goal in their 1-1 draw against Napoli in the Champions League round of 16.

The Catalans fell behind in the 30th minute, after Dries Mertens scored with a sublime strike in the top corner, making him the club’s joint top goalscorer, alongside Marek Hamsik on 121 goals.

Barca equalised in the 57th minute through Antoine Griezmann, who fired home Nelson Semedo’s cross.

In the 89th minute however the Spanish side went down to ten men, as Arturo Vidal was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

The Chilean fouled Fabian Ruiz, but then after the latter reacted, Vidal pushed his head into the Spaniard’s chest, resulting in him getting a second yellow card, seconds after receiving his first.

Sergio Busquets will also be suspended for that game, as he picked up his third booking of the competition.

“In the end it’s a draw that is a good result considering we have another home game,” said Barcelona coach Quique Setien.

The second leg at the Camp Nou will be in three weeks time, on March 18.