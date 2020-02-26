GUARDAMAR del Segura has invested €80,000 in the acquisition of two electric vehicles, designed to collect household waste from local residents.

A CLEAR COMMITMENT: Guardamar Mayor takes delivery of electric vehicles

They arrived on Tuesday morning, February 25, delivered straight to the town’s mayor, José Luis Sáez, who said, “It is a clear commitment to the use of non-polluting vehicles.”

In what the council claims to be “the first two zero-emission vehicles”, the purpose is to help reduce emissions and polluting gases in the municipality.

The mayor continued, “We are more efficient and achieve a greater capacity for the removal of non-organic waste, as each of these vehicles allows loading of 1,000 kilos each, and can travel 120 kilometres.”

GOING GREEN: One of two Goupil GP5s

The Councillor for Waste Collection, Mari Carmen Aguilera, enthused that the vehicles can work for two days before an overnight charge is necessary.

She also explained the size and design of the Goupil GP5 vehicles means that they can navigate all urban areas, “to reach all points necessary.”

Free charging for electric cars

A review in December that recognised the town needed charging points for domestic vehicles, has resulted in two free charging points being located on Calle del Mar, just behind the Town Hall.

