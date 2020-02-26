CORONAVIRUS has landed in Andalucia.

A patient has tested positive at the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in the centre Sevilla city.

It is the first recorded case in Spain’s Andalucia region.

It brings the total number of infected in Spain to 10.

Two others who were being tested at the university hospital in the central Macarena neighbourhood have been cleared as false alarms while another is awaiting results, according to ABC Sevilla.

Six others, including one in Cadiz and two in Malaga, also tested negative.

More to follow…