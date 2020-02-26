MORE than 200 workers have been sent home from the Ericsson offices in Malaga due to possible coronavirus exposure.

It comes after an employee at the branch revealed he had been working in the same office as an employee who tested positive in Croatia.

According to Diario Sur, the company sent an email to its more than 200 staff at 12pm yesterday to say that in accordance with its ‘zero risk’ policy in relation to coronavirus, all employees must work from home.

It is not clear how long they will barred from returning to the office at the Technology Park of Andalucia (PTA).

The worker who was in Croatia did not have direct contact with the infected employee and has no symptoms.

Ericsson has told its workers to see a doctor if they develop any symptoms such as a fever or a cough.