A MAN has killed his wife before committing suicide in the shared home in Sevilla.

The 43-year-old victim was killed with a shotgun before the man, 51, turned the gun on himself.

The gender violence murder took place shortly before midnight last night at the family home located on calle Pedro Gómez del Castillo, Aznalcollar.

Sources have indicated that there were no prior reports of abuse.

An investigation is being carried out by the Woman-Minor (Emume) team, the Civil Guard and the the Judicial Police of Sanlúcar la Mayor.

The woman is the third victim of sexist violence in Andalucia and number 12 in Spain this year.

This brings the total number of female victims of gender violence to 1,045 since records began.

