Words by Cristina Hodgson

FERNANDO Alonso has returned to McLaren for a shot at The Triple Crown.

The Spanish pilot has reached an agreement with the British team to return to the Indy 500.

Arrow McLaren SP’s signing of the Asturian was made official through his social media account.

“Now I can share with you that we will be in May at the 500 miles! I look forward to it,” the Spanish pilot wrote online.

BACK WITH A BANG: Fernando Alonso has returned to McLaren

With this return, Alonso will attempt to achieve motorsport’s prestigious Triple Crown, which includes a win at Indianapolis as well as Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car endurance race.

The only driver to have completed the treble is Graham Hill.

Alonso will be in a third car entry from the team alongside their two regular drivers Askew and O’Ward, attempting to make the field of 33 for the May 24 race.

The Asturian has expressed his enthusiasm to be back with another shot at Indy 500 and attempt to take the crown.

Ahora ya puedo compartir con vosotros que estaremos en mayo en las 500 millas!! Muchas ganas ????



I can finally share with you that we will be competing again at the Indy 500! Thanks to @ArrowMcLarenSP and @RuoffMortgage ! Let’s do it ????#indy500 pic.twitter.com/Eb1syBysPD — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) February 25, 2020

According to the two time F1 champion, the Indy 500 is the ‘greatest race in the world.’

Despite the Spaniard’s return to McLaren for a shot at the event, a return to F1 with McLaren is unlikely, at least the foreseeable future as explained by Zak Brown, McLaren’s chief executive.

He said during a press conference that McLaren and Alonso, 38, were in a ‘different place now.’ Brown committed to the young pairing of Norris and Sainz, calling them ‘two great young drivers who fans like’, with a connection and rhythm that McLaren does not want to ‘disturb.’

In addition to his two F1 titles, Alonso has won the World Endurance Championship, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and has twice won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.