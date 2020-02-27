FUENGIROLA Town Hall has unanimously approved a later train timetable for the summer months.

Travellers will now be able to ride the Fuengirola-Malaga Airport train until at least 03:00am on summer days.

Currently, most train services terminate at around 11:30pm.

The request came from the Ministry of Public Works to extend the operating hours of the popular suburban train route.

This extension provides more travel options for holidaymakers and those attending major events on the Costa del Sol.

FUENGIROLA: The Costa del Sol town’s train link with Malaga is crucial for holidaymakers

The proposal was a motion presented by the Government team and had the votes in favour of PP, PSOE, IU, Cs and VOX.

The railway benefits some 80,000 residents annually, in addition to 11.5 million tourists.

These figures have been a clear indicator to Rodrigo Romero, Deputy Mayor of Fuengirola that there is a high and ‘known demand’ for an extended service of the suburban train.

The Malaga-Fuengirola suburban train is one of the most profitable lines and the petition calls for this extension of opening hours to be made, at least until 3:00am, where during the summer there is the greatest influx of tourists at that hour.

The proposed extended timetable would cover the peak summer season from June 15 to September 30, as well as the days of major events in Fuengirola and the other cities through which the train runs.

It is considered one of the most profitable lines in Spain per square kilometre.

The overall benefit of the line would remain positive with the additional service and allow Malaga and tourists to enjoy the wide variety of the coast.