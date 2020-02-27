A VALENCIA fan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two days ago, three Valencia fans contacted the emergency services claiming they had symptoms of the virus.

2,500 Valencianos travelled to Milan last week to watch their team in action against Atalanta for the Champions league round of 16 match-up.

The fan, who has now been diagnosed as having the virus, is a 44-year-old male.

Italy is at the epicentre of the virus in Europe, with over 400 having tested positive for the disease, with 12 having died.

At 11am the Generalitat Valenciana will hold a press conference to report on the matter.

More to follow.