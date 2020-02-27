MANCHESTER City have taken a huge step towards the quarter-finals after their 2-1 win away at Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to complete a stunning comeback in the last 12 minutes of the game.

After a tense first half, the Madrilenos took the lead in the 60th minute through Isco.

City however deserved to equalise and did so in the 78th minute, through Gabriel Jesus, who headed in from close range.

Things got even better for the Citizens five minutes later, as Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box by Dani Carvajal.

Kevin De Bruyne stepped up and slotted home the spot kick, putting his team in front.

Things deteriorated further for the Spanish side, as their captain, Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 86th minute, getting a straight red for bringing down Gabriel Jesus who was through on goal.

This was the first time City have beaten Real in Europe’s top tier competition.

It comes just a few days after the English side appealed against the decision to ban them from the Champions League for the next two seasons for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The second leg at the Etihad will be played in three weeks time on March 17, with the Blues now having a clear advantage.