A NEW violet and vegan lipstick has been launched as a symbol of the fight for the rights of women in the run up to International Women’s Day by Saigu Cosmetics.

The cosmetics company born a little over a year ago has been fighting for the empowerment of women, with the aim of reaching “a world without dominations of ethnicities, social classes, genders, sexual orientations or species”.

The 100% vegan lipstick has been designed for the traditional demonstrations of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Part of the profits from the vegan lipstick sales will be donated to two ecofeminist groups to finance reforestation projects.

The limited edition lipstick is called Vandana, in honour of Vandana Shiva who has been fighting all her life to eradicate inequalities on the planet and is only available to buy until March 8.

Two euros from every sale will go to Red Ecofeminista and Arriba las Ramas to support their activities about the environment and feminism and to support one of their reforestation projects.

Saigu products are made up of more than 99% natural ingredients, 35% of them are organic and all of them are sourced from the Mediterranean.

Saigu Cosmetics is a ‘start-up’ of natural and sustainable make-up, founded in Barcelona.

The company has been supported and promoted by the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig.