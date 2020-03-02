CORONAVIRUS is causing panic across Spain as 40 new cases have been confirmed today (Monday) elevating the number of infected patients to 119.

Cases have been recorded across the nation, with the Ministry of Health concentrating containment efforts in three locations: Malaga-Marbella (Andalucia), Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) and Vitora (Basque Country).

These three areas are of concern as the virus is spreading ‘out of control’, according to statements made in a meeting on Sunday.

Spanish TV channel RTVE has produced an interactive map showing where cases are in Spain.

All confirmed patients are in isolation at hospitals across Spain.

The country has the third-most cases in Europe, after Italy’s 1,600 and Germany’s 129.