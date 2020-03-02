SPAIN’S met office AEMET has today issued an orange weather alert for 100 km/h winds battering the Costa Blanca.

In Valencia city, the gusts have toppled the wall of a school, while the popular Mascletas festival has been cancelled.

Pego on the Costa Blanca has registered the fiercest winds, at 97 km/h, while Oliva (84 km/h), Alcoy (93 km/h), Alicante-Elche Airport (82 km/h) and Javea (81 km/h) have also been afflicted.

The orange warning is in place until 8pm today (Monday). No warning on the Costa Blanca has been issued for Tuesday.