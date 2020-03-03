THE Policia Nacional have arrested a man for allegedly subjecting his partner to prolonged physical and psychological abuse.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian citizen was remanded in custody in Palma de Mallorca on Friday after a woman filed a complaint at the police station.

In the victim’s statement, she detailed that her partner would commonly spit on her, call her names and physically assault her.

On several occasions he would kick her out of the house where she was forced to sleep on a bench in the street.

She also reported that her partner had ordered her to quit her job as she believed that she would be unfaithful outside, and for this reason wanted to keep a close eye on her at home.

On one occasion, he had entered inside the restaurant where she worked, causing a scene in front of her colleagues and customers.

Reportedly embarrassed by the dispute, she had asked to speak with her partner outside where he beat her before he unzipped his jeans and proceeded to urinate on her in the street, allegedly screaming, ‘you are a disgusting whore and if you leave me I will kill you’.

Investigators state that the victim has lived in permanent fear since the attack.

They also claim that the man had threatened his partner by telling her that he had taken videos of her while they were having sex and would share them if she went to the police.

The Family and Women’s Unit (UFAM) of the Policia Nacional have now opened an investigation into the case.

The man has been charged with a crime of gender violence, threatening behaviour and coercion, and is expected to appear in court this week.