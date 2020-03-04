CORONAVIRUS has claimed a second victim in Spain.

An 82-year-old man in the Basque Country has died after contracting the virus.

The man from Bizkaia also suffered from chronic diseases and pneumonia.

The first casualty was revealed yesterday to have been on February 13 in Valencia.

The Ministry of Health in Valencia is investigating whether two others who died last month from pneumonia may have also had the disease.

The Basque authorities have not disclosed how the man caught the virus, but released information that 21 others are infected in the region.

Two of those are from Bizkaia (the same place as the deceased man), one is in hospital and the other in self-quarantine at home.

This comes as 213 people in Spain have been confirmed to have caught coronavirus thus far.