ISRAEL has announced it will place all travellers arriving from Spain into quarantine upon arrival.

The Middle-Eastern nation has also applied the strict protocol to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France.

It comes after it had already introduced the same measure to people arriving from China, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand and Singapore.

“The coronavirus is a global pandemic, among the worst of this century,” declared Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The embattled leader, who is facing his third general election in a year, also warned his populace to not shake hands with or touch each other.

It comes as 1,150 students have been quarantined in the country after a student and a teacher at a college tested positive for COVID-19.

Spain now has more than 200 confirmed cases but authorities are not raising the risk level to high which would see large gatherings restricted and potentially the closure of schools.