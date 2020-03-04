A BRITISH international school has been named the best of its kind in the country.

Aloha College in Marbella topped the list of international schools in a new ranking by Spanish national newspaper El Mundo.

The school, popular with children of British expats, offers a ‘British-style education’ for kids aged three to 18 and has been operating since 1982.

Britanico de Cordoba was named the second-best international school followed by Novaschool Sunland in Malaga.

The top five was rounded out by San Francisco de Paula in Sevilla and San Pedro International College in Marbella.

It means the Costa del Sol officially offers the best education in Spain for international students.

El Mundo analysed more than 1,000 schools and judged them on 27 sets of criteria to create its ranking.

The five best schools in the country were Estudio in Madrid, Manuel Peleteiro in La Coruña, Agora Sant Cugat in Barcelona , Meres in Asturias and Montserrat in Barcelona.

The top four schools are all private institutions.