BIN arsonists appear to have returned to Mallorca’s streets after two blazes in less than 24 hours.

A Policia Nacional probe has been launched following rubbish containers being set alight in Palma, as well as a car three days later.

Investigators believe that the same individual is behind the offences and are now appealing for information from the public to bring the responsible person to justice.

The first fire was recorded in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Can Valero industrial estate on Carrer Poima.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the raging flames which had completely disintegrated the dumpster.

ABLAZE: Bombers tackling bin fire

Just hours later, the Bombers de Palma were called out to another blaze on Cami de Can Pastilla, which again originated in a rubbish container.

On Tuesday evening, firefighters responded to a call that a car was engulfed by flames in front of the San Fernando sports centre.

Despite the fire’s ferocity, fortunately there were no reported casualties and no other vehicles were damaged.

Officers working on the case urge any residents who may have been in any of the areas at the time to come forward to the police as may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

They are also analysing CCTV footage in a bid to track the movements of the arsonist.

In 2019, more than 300 dumpsters were set alight, leading to the arrest of five people.

Police in the capital thought they had put a stop to the spate of arson attacks with the arrest of a serial firestarter in June.

The unnamed Spanish father-of-one, 58, who was behind 36 different bin blazes around the city was cuffed after being caught in the act on CCTV.

The firebug claimed his €76,000 campaign of destruction was due to police fining him for walking his dog without a lead.

Investigators have not ruled out if some of these fires were carried out by the same individual behind the latest string of crimes.

