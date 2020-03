A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaga.

The student from the Baccalaureate at the Santa Rosa de Lima school is being kept in isolation at home and has mild symptoms, reports Diario Sur.

The teen returned from a study trip to Italy last week.

In the province of Malaga, some 130 samples have been taken from people in their homes suspected of having COVID-19.

The majority of these cases are in the Malaga-Guadalhorce and Costa del Sol areas.