A CENTRE has opened its doors providing essential support for those without homes.

The city of Malaga and the Red Cross announced the opening of the Centro de Atencion Inmediata for the homeless in San Pedro Alcántara.

The facilities will open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday and will offer food, hygiene, showers along with a laundry service.

A social worker will also attend the centre twice a week while social, psychological and occupational care will also be offered.

This service will join the Centro de Inclusion for the homeless already operating in Marbella since 2018.

Deputy Mayor of San Pedro said: “The opening of the centre… is an extension of the agreement between the City Council and Red Cross.

“It is an important day for San Pedro because we open a centre for the most needy and disadvantaged.”

While the head of the centres in Marbella and San Pedro, Jacob Wahnick said: “Our intention is to continue advancing the project.”

