COURT proceedings have begun this week after the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos’ ex lover Princess Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein claimed nearly a decade of harassment and intimidation from the Spanish Government.

Events came to a head back in June 2017 when the German philanthropist’s

luxury home was subject to a mysterious break in.

Chyknell Estate in Shropshire where the princess was subject to a mysterious break in

A housekeeper at the £6 million Chyknell Hall in Shropshire awoke to notice a perfectly circular hole cut in her upstairs bedroom window allowing intruders inside, but nothing damaged or taken.

Police were dumfounded, but for Corinna it was just the tip of the iceberg of what has been nearly a decade of mental torture.

Corinna claims that Spanish secret agents, acting with immunity on British soil, are seeking to ruin her life by using intimidation, death threats, home intrusion and high finance.

The 55-year-old claims that the Spanish Secret Service (CNI) believes that she holds important state secrets.

Among her claims, she believes that Spain has been behind numerous attempts to spread ‘fake’ news about her, attempts to brainwash her children into thinking she is corrupt and bugging and disabling of personal electronic equipment including a panic button in her bedroom.

King Juan Carlos was found to be having an affair with the German Philanthropist after he was injured on an Elephant hunting trip to Botswana

One of the most high profile examples was the leaking of her five-year affair in 2012 with the former King of Spain Juan Carlos after a controversial hunting trip to Africa.

After this she allegedly began experiencing her harassment campaign.

She was trailed by Spanish speaking men while on a business trip to Brazil and also saw her Monaco apartment occupied by French and Polish mercenaries which she believes were there to steal documents.

The Spanish government claimed that these men were there to protect her

but she feared the worst. “I was in constant danger,” she explained. “At first, I thought these men were going to throw me over the balcony.”

Princess Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein has friends within both the Spanish and the British Royal Family

She also claims that she was personally threatened and blackmailed by

members of the CNI and that a book on the death of Diana Princess of Wales was placed on a coffee table of her apartment followed by a mysterious phone call stating in Spanish. “There are many tunnels between Monaco and Nice.”

Corinna believes that the events stem from political infighting within the Spanish government, and that they believe she knows more than she should from her time spent with the now 82-year-old former King.

The case in the UK will be led by James Lewis QC, who is currently prosecuting Julian Assange and Corinna will be represented by lawyers Kobre & Kim who have written personally to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Dominic Raab to warn them of a possible diplomatic row over events.