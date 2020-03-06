A MAN has been arrested in Barcelona after obtaining sexually explicit images and videos of a child under 11 years old.

Images of the minor were obtained over the internet and then shared on social media networks and messaging apps.

An investigation followed a complaint made by the child’s parents.

The parents reported that someone had been requesting that their daughter perform sexual acts through the Stories function of a social network app in which short videos and photos disappear after 24 hours.

Initial inquiries focused on locating the profiles of these networks and the users of the phones who requested and shared the images.

Once the perpetrators were identified, their phones were seized for analysis.

One man of Peruvian nationality was arrested for crimes of corruption of a minor and possession of child pornography.

The proceedings have been referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office in Cadiz and the courts of Barcelona.

