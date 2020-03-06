THE family of missing Scottish expat Lisa Brown has vowed to continue its search for justice after her ex-boyfriend Simon Corner was jailed for 12 years in the UK.

Once the prime suspect in the case, Corner, real name Dean Woods, was one of six sent down for operating a drug trafficking ring in England last week.

“We are not surprised he was involved in, it was only a matter of time,” Lisa’s sister Helen Jordan, 52, told the Olive Press this week.

“Hopefully him being jailed will work in our favour, our work isn’t done yet in trying to find Lisa and get justice on her behalf.”

Woods, 37, who worked as a luxury yacht dealer in La Linea, vanished after mother-of-one Lisa, 32, went missing on the Costa del Sol in November 2015.

He was treated as a fugitive while a manhunt was launched to bring him back to face questioning.

He was arrested at London Heathrow in April 2018 but a few weeks later the case in Spain controversially fell apart.

The case reopened six months later and investigators said they would analyse Woods’ phone – which he had dumped in Copenhagen harbour – before deciding whether or not to prosecute, but no charges ever materialised.

It since emerged Woods had become involved in a €10 million drug trafficking operation in Liverpool by acting as a courier on at least six occasions.

The body of Lisa has never been found but police fear she may have been dumped at sea.

There have been several searches of the woods and river near her home in Guadiaro, near the border with Sotogrande.

She had been dating Woods, described as a ‘wheeler dealer’ who had various yachts and did frequent trips across the Med to Morocco.

Helen insisted to this paper that the £100,000 (€120,000) reward for information is still active.

“We believe and know that there are quite a few people who know what happened to Lisa but up until now haven’t come forward. Maybe now things will change.”

Do you have information that could shed light on Lisa’s disappearance? Contact us anonymously at newsdesk@theolivepress.es