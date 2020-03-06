CORONAVIRUS has claimed its fifth victim in Spain.

An 87-year-old man in Zaragoza is the latest fatality in the Iberian country.

It is believed the man had previous health problems as well.

This is the second death due to the virus to be confirmed today, following the death of a 76-year-old earlier this morning in a town just outside Madrid.

The confirmed cases of infected people in Spain has now jumped to 345.

Madrid has the most patients with 137, followed by Valencia with 30 and La Rioja with 29.