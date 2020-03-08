Los Angeles is a city in California and dubbed as the centre for film and television industry and the entertainment capital of the world. With more than 100 museums and thousands of art jobs, LA is also known to be an artistic and cultural centre. The diverse community in the city also equates to various dishes, culture and experience.

Since LA has been synonymous with cinema, glamour, perfect beaches and ideal weather, it has become a famous tourist destination wherein it attained a record milestone of 50 million visitors in 2018! This number may let you reflect or hesitate to pursue your visit to the City of Angels. But fret not, here are some tips and information to help you get around LA:

Transportation

Getting to LA is easy. The Los Angeles International Airport (LAX airport) is the choice for many to begin or end their journey. LAX parking is also sufficient with a variety of parking lots and parking services offered such as self-park, valet parking and long-term parking. Availability of the service can also be validated and done online.

When getting around LA, choices are by car or public transport consisting of metro buses, metro rail and taxi or ride-share. Travelling by car is still recommended, and the surrounding neighbourhoods of LAX airport have numerous car rental agencies. LA also has a system of toll-free freeways you can utilise to visit various communities and areas.

When travelling using public transport, it is better to purchase a TAP card that can be used in riding buses, trains and subways. Metro buses have three different types of services and 200 lines, so be mindful of what bus to take. The Metro rail has eight lines with the Redline being the most helpful for tourists as it connects Downtown Union Station to North Hollywood via Hollywood and Universal City. DASH buses are small shuttle buses operated by the LA Department of Transportation with 33 different routes. If you intend to grab a cab, it is better to call a taxi company or download the app “curb” or formerly known as “Taxi magic.”

Hotels and Accommodations

There is a variety of accommodations in LA that you can choose from. If you are looking for affordable hotels near attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, you may check Koreatown, Fairfax District or Studio City.

For 5-star and luxurious hotels, you may opt for Hollywood or Beverly Hills. Notable luxury hotels are Beverly Wilshire by the Four Seasons group and Hotel Bel-Air. More affordable hotels in the Beverly Hills area are the Maison 140 or Luxe Rodeo Drive.

However, if you are travelling to LA on business, you may want to look for accommodation in the Westchester neighbourhood. This area is near LAX airport, making it easier to catch those early-morning and late-night flights. Most of the hotels in this district also are intended for business travellers.

Activities

In LA, there are a multitude of activities that you can do and places to visit:

History’s masterpieces

If you want to see one of the most expensive paintings in history, Vincent van Gogh’s Irises, then the Getty Centre in Brentwood is definitely one to visit. Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s La Promenade and Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Le Havre Harbor and Rouen Cathedral can also be seen at the Getty Centre. While Thomas Gainsborough’s The Blue Boy and Thomas Lawrence’s portrait, Pinkie can both be viewed at The Huntington Library, Art Collections & Botanical Gardens. You may also visit the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to see Diego Rivera’s Flower Day (Día de Flores), Rene Magritte’s The Treachery of Images. For sculptures, you can view The Thinker (Le Penseur) at Norton Simon Museum and the Lansdowne Herakles at the Getty Villa in Malibu.

Studio Tours

For behind-the-scene studio tours, you may opt to visit Universal Studios Hollywood to avail of its legendary studio tours. The Jurassic World Ride lets you relive favourite movie scenes as well as when you visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and The Walking Dead attractions. There are also numerous tours you can do on foot!

Music

No tour of LA will be complete without a visit to the LA Philharmonic, located on Grand Avenue in Downtown LA. Listen to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Master Chorale to experience classical music. Be amazed at the stunning architecture and the fantastic sound of the LA Philharmonic.

LA Landmarks

Visit the Griffith Observatory and tour the Samuel Oschin Planetarium. Visitors may also use free public telescopes in the Observatory. To see The Hollywood Sign you may opt to hike from the Ferndell Nature Museum to the Observatory or hike from the Observatory up through the Berlin Forest to the Charlie Turner Trailhead.

Other exciting activities include shopping at Rodeo drive, visiting The Hollyhock House, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, watching a game at the Dodger Stadium, eating at the Grand Central Market, getting a panoramic and 360-degree view of LA at the OUE Skyspace LA. Getting around LA is truly wonderful! LA is very much accessible and getting around is easy with the number of transportation options. LA also offers countless accommodations ranging from luxurious to affordable and business-friendly hotels. The City of Angels is also for everybody with a multitude of tourist attractions and activities to choose from. Whether you’re an artist, a musician, a foodie or an adventurer, this city has it all – which truly makes it a must-see and must-visit place!