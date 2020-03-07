TWO Romanians have been arrested in their home country accused of shooting dead a man in Marbella.

A 66-year-old Moroccan was killed at the Andasol urbanisation on November 15 last year.

His 55-year-old companion needed emergency surgery and has been left ‘facing serious consequences’.

Spain’s Policia Nacional said they had identified their main suspects within five days of the incident.

The alleged ‘mastermind’ of the hit – a 54-year-old Spaniard – was arrested in Malaga in January but investigators kept the news under wraps until the suspected gunmen were detained.

This happened at the end of February when the two Romanians aged 29 and 39 were arrested after an international police operation codenamed ‘Hemo’.

Investigators believe the killing was linked to a so-called ‘turnaround’ where one criminal gang steals drugs from another.

Working on this basis they quickly found the gunmen’s get-away car then identified the alleged mastermind of the plot.

He had gone into hiding, say police, but they traced him and made an arrest before asking Romanian law enforcement to help find the suspected killers.

All three detained men are being held in custody.