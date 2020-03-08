A commercial space should be comfortable. An employee is likely to spend more time in the workplace than they are likely to spend in any other place. In that case, you cannot allow disgusting pests to invade your commercial place.

Prevention takes precedence when it comes to pest control. If you don’t prevent it, you are likely to deal with a full-blown infestation. For example, simple rat prevention can be easy. If it is not given priority, rats will multiply by folds within a short time. So, when you find one rat, you should look for solutions quickly. It is beneficial to look at these recommended brands of removing rats. You can stay ahead of the rat infestation before it escalates.

In this blog, we will talk about the steps of keeping your office space pest-free.

Prevention

1. Train your staff on best practices

What do you do when a drink spills? What do you do when a piece of that sumptuous burger falls? Prevention starts from understanding the pests that are likely to invade your premises. A single breadcrumb can encourage ants into the house. Spilled drinks can bring flies into the office.

Cleanliness is imperative. Ensuring that your office is clean at all times is a perfect remedy for eliminating the threat of pests. If you leave your office dirty, rats, cockroaches, ants, and other pests will have a party on your premises. They will enjoy free meals and even leave their feces all over.

Cleaning the office before departing is a perfect idea of keeping the rats away. If you deny them access to any food remains, they will instinctively relocate to places where they can fend for themselves.

The cleanup procedure is simple:

Ensure that there are enough litter and dustbins

Seal foodstuffs and lock them away tightly

Clean spills ASAP

Empty litter and dustbins

2. Seal entry points

Ensure you close windows and doors whenever you are away. Doing so ensures that rats and other pests cannot access your commercial space. In addition, pest-proof your premises. Ensure there are no cracks and open spaces that will encourage pests into the premises.

3. Conduct professional cleaning

Cockroaches, rats, fleas, dugs, and such pests prefer to stay in filthy places. Dusty places encourage all manner of bugs and allergens. Disorganized workplaces give pests hiding places that they can use as a breeding ground.

Professional cleaning and organization of the commercial space can help destabilize pests. It can also stop them from establishing colonies in the office.

4. Get a general pest inspection

Some pests can hide very well. For example, it is hard to discover rats because they tend to hide whenever there are people around them. They only show up at night to hold a party if there are leftovers.

A professional inspection expert knows what to look, where to look, and what to do about whatever he or she will find. A typical rat’s nest will indicate that rats are already breeding. Black marks behind curtains and furniture could point to a roach infestation. You have to deal with such infestations decisively.

5. Use treated material

Ants and termites are likely to attack untreated wood and other materials. Using treated wood for your furniture and finishing can prevent the pests from attacking your precious items. Doing so will keep the pests at bay, preserving the serenity of the workplace.

6. Keep vegetation away from the building

Termites, ants, and fleas will come from outside the building and enter your premises if you give them a safe harbor. Keep all landscaping work at least 2 feet away from the building.

7. Maintain plumbing utilities

Clogged drains and leaky sewer lines will encourage flies. The presence of flies in the area will encourage spiders. Also, water damage can weaken wooden items, making them vulnerable to termite attack. Ensure that your plumbing system is intact.

Inspect and remove

Regular checking can help discover the problem before it escalates. If you see any sign of pest, you should institute an office-wide inspection, clean up, and removal. Most pests can be removed using locally available pesticides. You can also use repellents for ants, houseflies, and such small pests.

Destructive pests such as termites must be removed immediately from the premise. Removal can include the destruction of the colonies and nests, fumigation, and quarantine where possible. Other pests can be removed using traps and poisoned bait.

Prevention, inspections, and pest removal are important aspects of ensuring that your office is a happy haven. Prevention is much cheaper and better. If there is an infestation, always seek professional treatment and removal.