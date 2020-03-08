IT’S 2020 and yes women’s rights have come a long way and one could be forgiven for thinking the fight for women’s rights should finally be over.

But alas, this is not the case, the fight goes on…let’s look at the facts:

In Spain, there have been 1,047 victims of sexist violence since records began in 2003.

In 2020, at least 14 women have been killed in gender violence attacks so far.

Every four hours there is a report of gender violence in Spain.

However, the forthcoming celebration and promotion of International Women’s Day is not only to highlight gender violence but many other aspects such as equal pay and access to jobs and even just the simplicity of being able to leave fear at the front door and enter the outside world carefree, equal and accepted.

So we have taken the opportunity to join in the celebrations and to highlight that we are backing the fight for women’s rights and look forward to more positive headlines such as:

‘Spain has no further gender violence attacks in 2020’, ‘Women succeed in fight for equal pay and status’ or ‘International Women’s Day no longer necessary’.

