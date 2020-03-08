BEFORE making her name in Tinseltown, ambitious Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas packed her bags and moved to Madrid to pursue her acting career where she landed appearances in the tv series El Internado (The Boarding School).

Ana now joins the high-profile cast for the latest Bond saga No Time to Die, although she admitted that before taking on the role in the 007 franchise she found the female characters ‘unrelatable’.

However, the 31-year-old was reassured by the script, co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, describing her character as a ‘real woman’.It’s not the first time Ana has worked with Daniel Craig, recently starring in Knives Out alongside the Hollywood heartthrob.

Ana is definitely moving towards major star status, clocking up Hollywood appearances in War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049.