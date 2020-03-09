Thelma and Louise is a great film, but not something you want to watch if planning a road trip. Although it wasn’t made in Spain, over 850 English language films were, and I have made it my life’s work (and my wife’s bane) to visit the locations where these films were made, and especially the castles.

In the summer of 2019 I travelled all over the south and west of Spain accompanied by my old friend and retired teacher John Hill (aka Thelma) and it was such fun that we decided to repeat this year (2020) to enjoy good food, wine and locations, and to celebrate my retirement and (if all goes well) Spanish nationality, after three years of bureaucracy.

First stop summer 2019. Macenas Castle Almeria. Location for ‘Bloodbath’

This time we are planning to plough through Cuenca, Zaragoza, La Rioja, Navarra, Euskadi, Cantabria, Asturias and back through Burgos, where I hope to tick off from my bucket list a visit to Sad Hill cemetery, a project by local people near Covarrubias, Burgos to resurrect the cemetery, which is the location of the final shoot out of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Anyway, so that this doesn’t become just the unhealthy obsession of an ex history and English teacher, The Olive Press has allowed me to share my travels with its readership on these pages.

Also, as a threat or promise, any reader who wants it can read the totality of my project, a text with over 600 pages detailing the locations of all the films I have been able to identify.

Just write to me at bobyareham@gmail.com and I’ll send it to you.