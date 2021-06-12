FILM buffs should head to Castilla y Leon this summer for a series of talks about how the region became the chosen location for some of the greatest films of all time.

In July 2021 Castilla y León will host a series of talks on film locations, organised by writer Valencia-based writer Bob Yareham, author of Movies Made in Spain, which tells the stories of over 900 English-language film shoots in Spain.

The idea of the talks is both to promote towns where films have been shot, and to explore the social history of different areas of Spain where international and national films have been and continue to be made, as well as to promote these towns as potential future filming locations.

As part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the filming of El Cid, the first talk will be in Ampudia, Palencia, on 17 July at 20.00 in the Casa de Cultura.

Ampudia Castle. Photo courtesy of Mark Yareham

The second talk will be in Covarrubias, Burgos on 21st July at 8 pm in the Sala Valle del Arlanza, and will also feature Sergio Garcia, one of the founders of the Sad Hill Cemetery project, the famous location of the film The Good, The Bad and The Ugly with Clint Eastwood.

Sergio García at Sad Hill

Sergio doing his Clint thing

The third will be in Coca (Segovia) with the collaboration of local expert David Rubio at 21.30 in the Martín Frias auditorium. Camelot was filmed in Coca in 1967 with Richard Harris, Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave as the deadly, romantic trio.

Coca; one of Spain’s most beautiful castles

Castilla y León is an ideal film location, full of history and sublime locations, where there have been great films such as Doctor Zhivago (1965), Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), Chimes at Midnight (1965), The Four Musketeers (1974), Pride and Passion (1957) and Kingdom of Heaven (2005) to mention a few.

As part of these events it is hoped that local people will recall their experiences or those of their families who were present in the towns when the films were made.

If you would like a free copy of the text of Movies Made in Spain, contact bobyareham@gmail.com

