NEW coronavirus infections have fallen on both a daily and week-to-week basis in the Valencian Community.

The regional health ministry today(June 11) reported 182 new COVID cases which is 19 fewer than a week ago and 14 less than yesterday.

Three COVID deaths were announced today taking the pandemic death toll to 7,445.

Two of the fatalities date back to last December and January with the other death happening in the last week.

Hospital admissions continue to fall after a rise at the beginning of the week.

They now stand at 121, a drop of four cases on yesterday.

Hospitalisations are up by 11 over the week, with last Friday’s total being the lowest since last July.

There are just 26 patients in intensive care, which is one less than yesterday, and two more on a weekly comparison.

